United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Acquires 3,015 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.1% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $11,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.47.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $257.22. 1,224,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,041. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.