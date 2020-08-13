United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Boosts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 2.9% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $32,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,326,000 after buying an additional 95,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Booking by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,574,000 after buying an additional 77,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,165,000 after buying an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Booking by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 378,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,259,000 after buying an additional 157,950 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,445,000 after buying an additional 163,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.26.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,808.07. 274,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,219. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,687.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,612.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $23.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

