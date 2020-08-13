United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Buys 22,963 Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,963 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Autohome worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Autohome by 1.7% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Autohome by 3.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 28.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Autohome by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Autohome by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATHM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. China International Capital upgraded shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

ATHM stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.38. The company had a trading volume of 310,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,814. Autohome Inc has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $100.10. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.97 and a 200 day moving average of $78.90.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.99 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Autohome Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

