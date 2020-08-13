United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $20.55 Million Holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. Spotify makes up approximately 1.9% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Spotify were worth $20,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify by 700.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify by 21.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify by 1,882.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Spotify from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Redburn Partners cut Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Spotify in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.74.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $253.29. 2,030,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,863. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.92 and its 200-day moving average is $180.33. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Spotify has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $299.67.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

