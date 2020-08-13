United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $25.22 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for approximately 2.3% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned 0.07% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $25,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,760,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,845,000 after acquiring an additional 284,219 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,293,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,264,000 after buying an additional 160,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,011,000 after purchasing an additional 835,865 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,458,000 after purchasing an additional 408,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,787,000 after purchasing an additional 69,672 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $295.32. 598,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,963. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $299.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.17. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.30 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

