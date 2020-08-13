United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $31.71 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,118 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 2.9% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $31,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 20,620 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 239,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 798,905 shares of company stock valued at $38,570,893. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $48.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,564,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,452,791. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.78. The firm has a market cap of $205.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

