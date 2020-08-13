United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $38.99 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 3.6% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $38,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $327.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,248. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $328.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.63 and a 200-day moving average of $291.82.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.38.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

