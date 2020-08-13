United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $5.56 Million Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,882 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned 0.12% of 51job worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 51job during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of 51job by 4,541.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in 51job in the first quarter worth about $82,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 51job in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in 51job in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Get 51job alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JOBS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 51job has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of 51job stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.50. The stock had a trading volume of 105,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,961. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.16. 51job, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.94 and a 12 month high of $92.61.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.29 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Analysts forecast that 51job, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS).

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.