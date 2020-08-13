United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Increases Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 1.6% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 148.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,902,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI traded up $5.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $349.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $360.00. The firm has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.62.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.