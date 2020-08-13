United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for about 2.6% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned about 0.05% of Moody’s worth $28,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 941.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 42.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 132.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCO traded up $3.13 on Thursday, hitting $281.97. The stock had a trading volume of 505,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,006. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $296.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.50. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.75.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.59, for a total value of $3,438,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,214,728.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,577,635. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

