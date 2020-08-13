United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Purchases 13,578 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 3.2% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned approximately 0.06% of CME Group worth $35,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 771 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.88.

CME Group stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.59.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

