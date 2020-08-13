United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Purchases 48,350 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its stake in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Yandex accounts for 0.8% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Yandex worth $8,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Yandex by 4,293.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.92. 2,349,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,122. Yandex NV has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $61.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 170.35, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yandex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BCS upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

