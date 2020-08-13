United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Sells 7,008 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,474 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the period. Illumina makes up approximately 1.7% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Illumina were worth $18,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 49.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $2.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $344.14. 1,124,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,618. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $375.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.53, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Illumina from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.29.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,541,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sam Samad sold 1,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $461,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,381 shares of company stock worth $11,426,822 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

