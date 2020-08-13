United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 347,476 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.8% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 8.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in Comcast by 1.0% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.6% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.39. 12,649,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,735,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.96. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $198.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

