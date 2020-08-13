Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Unitil worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UTL. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Unitil by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Unitil by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UTL opened at $41.65 on Thursday. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $65.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $631.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.14.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Unitil had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTL. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Unitil from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Unitil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

