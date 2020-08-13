Universal Forest Products (UFPI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ: UFPI):

8/6/2020 – Universal Forest Products was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/3/2020 – Universal Forest Products was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/27/2020 – Universal Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $53.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Universal Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $56.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2020 – Universal Forest Products was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/2/2020 – Universal Forest Products was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/18/2020 – Universal Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Universal Forest Products stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Research analysts predict that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $584,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,163,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $89,251.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,594,484.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,687. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Forest Products by 1,577.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

