UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Down 50.7% in February

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the January 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $1.62 on Thursday. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

