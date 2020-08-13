Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. Valmont Industries posted earnings per share of $2.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $9.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valmont Industries.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $688.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.80 million.

VMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 18,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 155,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,479,000 after buying an additional 48,557 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $132.72 on Thursday. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $154.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.41. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.