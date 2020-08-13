Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Invests $2.27 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000. Facebook makes up about 2.7% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,428,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $778,398,000 after purchasing an additional 83,107 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Facebook by 3.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 244,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,436,000 after purchasing an additional 24,975 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.5% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Facebook by 1.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,826 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $260.89. The stock had a trading volume of 546,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,763,848. The firm has a market cap of $740.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $278.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.61.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,397 shares of company stock worth $13,182,847 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

