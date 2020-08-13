Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,402,000 after purchasing an additional 767,767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,384,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,718,000 after purchasing an additional 323,223 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,901,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,680,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,627,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,700,000 after purchasing an additional 275,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,073. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $130.91.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

