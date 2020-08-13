Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,274 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,540,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,417,100. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.11.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

