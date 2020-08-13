Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 269,500 shares, an increase of 179.6% from the February 27th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,159,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $49.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 547.5% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 44,019 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 216,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 275,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 89,409 shares in the last quarter.

