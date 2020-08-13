Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the February 13th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,789,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,497,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,674,000 after buying an additional 3,539,051 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,575,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,080,000 after buying an additional 850,539 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,294,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,442,000 after buying an additional 183,664 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 426.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,128,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,934,000 after buying an additional 6,584,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $749,370,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $96.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.47. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

