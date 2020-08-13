Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 375,400 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the April 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,929,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,497,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,674,000 after buying an additional 3,539,051 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,575,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,080,000 after buying an additional 850,539 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,294,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,442,000 after buying an additional 183,664 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 426.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,128,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,934,000 after buying an additional 6,584,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $749,370,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VCIT opened at $96.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.