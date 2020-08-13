Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the March 31st total of 406,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,067,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VGIT opened at $70.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 246.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

