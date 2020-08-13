Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, an increase of 173.9% from the April 30th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,293,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,312,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $788,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $70.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.70. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $70.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

