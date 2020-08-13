Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the December 31st total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of VIGI opened at $70.52 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.68.

