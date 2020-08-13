Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, an increase of 185.6% from the February 27th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $70.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.68. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

