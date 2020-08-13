Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Purchased by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.92. 202,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,389. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.67.

