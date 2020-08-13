Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Up 73.7% in January

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the January 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of VIGI opened at $70.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.68. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $74.10.

