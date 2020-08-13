Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the January 31st total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $70.52 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.68.

