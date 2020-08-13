Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Short Interest Down 34.3% in January

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $110.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.76. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.18 and a 52-week high of $113.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,427,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,881,000 after purchasing an additional 640,555 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,370,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 560.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,758,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,028 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,150,000 after purchasing an additional 196,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,356,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

