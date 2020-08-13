Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 353,200 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the February 13th total of 187,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,370,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 560.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,758,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,028 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,427,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,881,000 after purchasing an additional 640,555 shares during the period. Allianz Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,256,000 after purchasing an additional 512,000 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,766,000.

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $110.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.18 and a fifty-two week high of $113.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

