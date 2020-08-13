Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VGLT opened at $101.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day moving average is $98.39. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.53 and a 52-week high of $109.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,246,000 after buying an additional 99,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 283,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,415,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $27,996,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

