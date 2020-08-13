Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Up 391.4% in April

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 905,700 shares, an increase of 391.4% from the April 15th total of 184,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,771,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $54.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 128.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 494.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

