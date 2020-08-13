Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,185,300 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the February 27th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,245,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VCSH opened at $82.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.28. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $83.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

