Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 751,400 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the January 15th total of 352,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,235,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VCSH opened at $82.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.28. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $83.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

