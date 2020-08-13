Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the February 13th total of 223,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,053,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $934,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 258,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,101,000 after acquiring an additional 51,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 13,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $62.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.96. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.