Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Raised by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 22.7% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services owned 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $73,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,010,000 after buying an additional 6,455,033 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,461,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,764,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,263,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,971,000 after buying an additional 1,707,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,091,000 after buying an additional 1,276,814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $310.04. 2,953,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,715,298. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

