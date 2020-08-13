Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Down 82.1% in March

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,900 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the March 15th total of 2,573,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,714,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BND stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.36. The company had a trading volume of 60,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,170. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.99. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

