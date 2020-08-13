Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,000 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the March 31st total of 812,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,315. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average of $57.34. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.89 and a 52 week high of $59.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

