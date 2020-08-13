Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 731,600 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the February 13th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,436,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,315. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.89 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

