Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Down 67.3% in May

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the April 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,870. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average is $80.61. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $82.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.