Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,406 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% during the first quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC now owns 64,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 46,060 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,373,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,458. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average of $102.18.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

