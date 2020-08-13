Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Insider Sells $1,272,788.64 in Stock

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total transaction of $1,272,788.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,501.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $173.29 on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $176.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $274,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

