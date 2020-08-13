Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Short Interest Update

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the January 31st total of 107,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBLT opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $56.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a negative net margin of 2,909.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VBLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vascular Biogenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

