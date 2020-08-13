Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $9.09, approximately 134,314 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,858,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

VXRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.29.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 104.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vaxart Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,062,053 shares of company stock valued at $271,034,653 in the last 90 days. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vaxart by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

