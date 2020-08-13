Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 88.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 83,668 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Heico were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heico in the first quarter worth about $225,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heico by 19.2% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Heico by 11.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Heico during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Heico by 257.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 42,024 shares in the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heico alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HEI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Heico from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Heico from $110.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Heico from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Heico from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.44.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total transaction of $4,568,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 928,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,818,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 100,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $9,221,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,198,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,554,165.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,113 shares of company stock valued at $19,410,626 over the last 90 days. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.79. 3,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,024. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.33. Heico Corp has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $147.93.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Heico had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $468.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Heico’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heico Corp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Heico’s payout ratio is 6.96%.

Heico Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.