Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,531,000 after purchasing an additional 391,364 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 65.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,929,000 after buying an additional 159,961 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 301,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,402,000 after buying an additional 100,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,544,000 after buying an additional 21,216 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,072,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IGV traded up $3.26 on Thursday, reaching $289.56. 1,043,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.94.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.