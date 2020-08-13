Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 160.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.25.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $190.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,280. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.32 and a 200 day moving average of $188.10. The company has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $66,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,855 shares of company stock worth $8,327,859. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

